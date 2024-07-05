Denver police to crack down on expired license plate registration for 1 month citing citizen complaints

The Denver Police Department said this week that starting on July 15, it will crack down on expired registrations and temporary license plates.

The campaign is expected to run through Aug. 15 and while the department says it's not a change or reversal in policy, it did call it was "suspending" a policy it adopted in May, saying officers would no longer stop drivers for low-level traffic offenses unless they represented a threat to safety.

"To allow for enforcement of expired vehicle registrations and expired temporary license plates during this one-month period, the Denver Police Department is temporarily, and partially, suspending its policy regarding low-level traffic stops," the department said in a statement this week.

The department said it "consistently" hears complaints from people about expired tags and that this enforcement is "responsive" to those complaints. The initial announcement caused a firestorm of angry responses from Denver residents across social media.

During the enforcement period, people with expired tags who get caught can expect a $95 fine.