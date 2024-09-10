Aurora City Council votes to crack down on vehicle registration in the Colorado city

City of Aurora cracking down on expired registrations and missing license plates

In a move to enhance safety and enforce vehicle regulations, the Aurora City Council approved an ordinance for impoundment penalties. The measure, which passed with a 6-2 vote, mandates the impoundment of vehicles if a police officer determines the vehicle is being operated by an unlicensed driver, is not properly registered, and lacks insurance.

CBS

In July, the Aurora Police Department told CBS Colorado that when a vehicle is pulled over for not having a plate, the driver usually gets a ticket to appear in court. The city says this harsher penalty aims to address growing concerns about unregulated vehicles on city streets.

Supporters argue it's crucial for improving public safety.

"I'm a broken windows kind of guy. If you don't deal with the small things, they turn into bigger things. And that's where we are right now. I hope that the new chief addresses the need for proactive policing. This is designed to send a message," said Mayor Mike Coffman.

Council Member Stephanie Hancock stressed the importance of addressing issues caused by unlicensed and uninsured drivers.

"We have to get a handle on this. As long as people think they can get away with this, they'll continue to do it. I'm hoping that this ordinance will encourage people to go ahead and get their act together," said Hancock.

A resident who spoke in favor of the ordinance Monday shared a personal account of a recent accident involving an uninsured driver.

"I had to buy a new car out of my own pocket because the driver involved in the accident had no valid license or insurance," the resident explained.

Some council members expressed apprehension about the implications of towing vehicles to distant impound lots and private tow companies imposing high fees, which could exacerbate financial difficulties for some residents.

The ordinance includes provisions to address some of these concerns. Vehicles will be impounded if they meet the criteria of lacking a valid driver's license, proper registration and insurance. However, officers have discretion to waive impoundment in cases of extreme weather conditions or other emergency situations.

Vehicles impounded under the new ordinance will be held for up to 30 days. Owners will be able to retrieve their vehicles if they meet the necessary requirements for a valid driver's license, insurance and registration. If the vehicle is not reclaimed within this period, it will be auctioned off.

The city will monitor the situation closely and make adjustments as needed to ensure that the system operates effectively.