Denver Pioneers celebrate ice hockey championship with fans at Magness Arena

The Denver Pioneers ice hockey players celebrated the team's 11th national title with fans at the University of Denver's Magness Arena on Tuesday night. This is the team's third title in five years.

The DU Pioneers ice hockey team, along with DU defenseman Boston Buckberger, celebrated with fans after winning their 11th national title. CBS

The Pios won the NCAA hockey championship at the Frozen Four last weekend in Las Vegas.

"It's no secret that we're a smaller school and constantly competing against programs that are bigger and more well-funded than us. However, clearly that doesn't matter because we beat everyone... again," said DU defenseman Boston Buckberger. "I'd love to shout out Johnny Hicks! So, give him a hand!"

DU freshman goalie Johnny Hicks with the Denver Pioneers. CBS

Buckberger was recognizing DU freshman goalie Hicks, who helped lead the Pios to take the championship title.

Hicks' 50 saves across two games earned him Most Outstanding Player honors for the Loveland Regional, one of several accolades he's earned this season, including NCHC Rookie of the Week, Goaltender of the Week, and Goaltender of the Month awards in February.

Officers helped control crowds during a Denver Pioneers celebration at Magness Arena. CBS

There were so many fans celebrating the Pios championship victory that police had to close roadways near the DU campus for a while due to large crowds that had gathered on the streets outside Magness Arena.