Denver Pioneers' men's hockey team returns to Colorado after national championship win

The Denver Pioneers' men's hockey team has made its triumphant return after beating Wisconsin 2-1 for the team's 11th national title.

The team arrived at Denver International Airport today after their big win last night. It's the team's third national title win in the last five years.

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Head Coach David Carle said the team is excited to continue its celebration.

"Last night, the hotel did a great job hosting us, and to have all the families and players and our alumni and everybody that came to be able to celebrate the victory was really meaningful for everybody. We're certainly excited to be home and bring the celebrations back here today."

Carle said the competition was tough, and Wisconsin "played really well through the first 40 minutes and really made it challenging for us."

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The team saw students and other celebrants filling the streets around DU's campus to celebrate, prompting officers to close some roads in the area Saturday night.

"[We] saw everything going on yesterday on campus, and it always makes us smile to see the campus community get so excited and involved in celebrating the victory," said Carle. "It's such a big moment for the city and the community. We're so thankful and grateful to be able to bring this championship home to Denver."