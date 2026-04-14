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Denver Pioneers hold ice hockey championship celebration at Magness Arena

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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A celebration was set to be held on the University of Denver campus on Tuesday to celebrate the Denver Pioneers men's ice hockey team. The Pios won the NCAA hockey championship at the Frozen Four over the weekend in Las Vegas.

The doors of Magness Arena were scheduled to open Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. and the festivities were set to begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.

NCAA HOCKEY: APR 11 Men's Frozen Four Final - Wisconsin v Denver
Denver Pioneers players pose with the Championship trophy after winning the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship game between Wisconsin Badgers and Denver Pioneers on April 11, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This is the third national championship for the Pioneers in the last five years and the 11th in the university's history, which is the most of any school.

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