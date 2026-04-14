Denver Pioneers hold ice hockey championship celebration at Magness Arena

A celebration was set to be held on the University of Denver campus on Tuesday to celebrate the Denver Pioneers men's ice hockey team. The Pios won the NCAA hockey championship at the Frozen Four over the weekend in Las Vegas.

The doors of Magness Arena were scheduled to open Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. and the festivities were set to begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Denver Pioneers players pose with the Championship trophy after winning the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship game between Wisconsin Badgers and Denver Pioneers on April 11, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This is the third national championship for the Pioneers in the last five years and the 11th in the university's history, which is the most of any school.