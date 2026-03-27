Fans of Denver Pioneers men's ice hockey head to Northern Colorado for regionals

Fans of DU Pioneers men's ice hockey didn't have to travel far to see the team in action on Friday.

Denver, Western Michigan, Cornell and Minnesota State are all playing at Blue Arena in Northern Colorado in regional college hockey playoff games.

CBS

Jeff and Crystal were among those who hit the road on Friday to see the Pios.

"We haven't missed any (games)," Jeff said.

"It's been fun, and it's been a great year, so we're excited," Crystal said.

The Fabati's said they were thrilled to be able to see the team nearby.

"We'll take Loveland any day of the week," Jeff said.

"It was the reason why we bought tickets is because of it's being so close to home," Crystal said. "We live in the Denver area so it only took us an hour to get here today."

Another Pioneers fan, named Travis, said "it's nice and close."

"It's great to see them play here with a hometown crowd," Travis said.

The drive wasn't so easy for Gavin Cichosz, who traveled all the way from from Minnesota to see his brother Campbell in action for Minnesota State.

"12 hours -- it kind of sucked for a bit, but I'm glad to be here," Cichosz said.

"I'm super proud of (Campbell) every day. Love my brother, so -- gotta come watch my brother and all his friends."

Denver wound up defeating Cornell 5-0 and will play on Sunday against the defending champions Western Michigan, who also advanced.