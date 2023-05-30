Where are the watch parties for the NBA Finals games in Denver?

Don't have tickets to the Denver Nuggets upcoming games against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena? Aren't interested in spending hundreds of dollars for a seat to see the NBA Finals in person? You still have options if you're looking to root on the home team with a large number of excited Colorado sports fans all around you.

The big watch parties in the Mile High City will take place at McGregor Square (first two home games) and inside Ball Arena (all away games).

McGregor Square is located at 1901 Wazee Street. The entry fee is $30 and no one under 21 is allowed. The website where you can purchase a ticket for Thursday's and Sunday's games calls it "Denver's BEST Nuggets game experience!"

The game will be broadcast on a big TV for people who are in the outdoor plaza of the facility. It's a rain or shine event and they will be checking IDs and searching bags on the way in.

For Games 3,4 and possibly 6 -- which will all happen in Florida -- fans are also encouraged to watch the game through the giant TV broadcast inside Ball Arena. All ages are welcome.

AltitudeTV

"We are hosting watch parties at the arena. $20 will get you in the door. We are opening up the whole arena, so we'll have lots of seats open. You can come down, watch the game with Rocky and the gang on the big screen at Ball Arena," said Kerry Anne Keogh, in-game host for the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Ticket sales from the Ball Arena viewing party will go to Kroenke Sports Charities.