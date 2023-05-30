Heat win Eastern Conference Finals, will play Nuggets in NBA Finals

The Miami Heat beat the Bolton Celtics Monday night to take the Eastern Conference. Now the Denver Nuggets, in their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history, will face off against the Heat starting on Thursday, June 1.

Denver took the Western Conference last week in a historic sweep against the L.A. Lakers. It was the Nuggets' first-ever postseason series sweep and the first time the Nuggets have ever defeated the Lakers in a playoff series.

The full NBA Finals schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Thursday, June 1 at Ball Arena in Denver

Game 2: Sunday, June 4 in Denver

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 in Miami

Game 4: Friday, June 9 in Miami

Game 5: Monday, June 12 (if necessary) in Denver

Game 6: Thursday, June 15 (if necessary) in Miami

Game 7: Sunday, June 17 (if necessary) in Denver

The tipoff time for all of the games in the NBA Finals is 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time.