Heat win Eastern Conference Finals, will play Nuggets in NBA Finals
The Miami Heat beat the Bolton Celtics Monday night to take the Eastern Conference. Now the Denver Nuggets, in their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history, will face off against the Heat starting on Thursday, June 1.
Denver took the Western Conference last week in a historic sweep against the L.A. Lakers. It was the Nuggets' first-ever postseason series sweep and the first time the Nuggets have ever defeated the Lakers in a playoff series.
The full NBA Finals schedule is as follows:
Game 1: Thursday, June 1 at Ball Arena in Denver
Game 2: Sunday, June 4 in Denver
Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 in Miami
Game 4: Friday, June 9 in Miami
Game 5: Monday, June 12 (if necessary) in Denver
Game 6: Thursday, June 15 (if necessary) in Miami
Game 7: Sunday, June 17 (if necessary) in Denver
The tipoff time for all of the games in the NBA Finals is 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time.
