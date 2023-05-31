Denver Weather: Rainy forecast ahead, outdoor Nuggets watch parties could be soggy

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Game 1 and Game 2 outdoor watch parties Thursday evening and Sunday evening.

Tip off for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set for 6:30 p.m. at Ball Arena and for lucky fans who have tickets, it could be wet walking in or out of building. For anyone planning to watch the game outdoors including at the large watch party planned at McGregor Square, the likelihood of completely dry weather during the entire game is small.

The forecast is for at least a 60% chance of seeing rain and hearing thunder Thursday evening. Temperatures will be in the 60s including for pre-game. Luckily the chance for any severe weather like large hail or damaging wind is very small.

CBS

Looking ahead to Game 2 set for 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, the chance for rain is even higher. At this time, it appears likely at least a few rain showers will move through the Denver metro area Sunday evening but like Thursday evening, the threat for severe weather is very low. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with lower 60s during the game.