Denver middle school student accused of stabbing classmate facing attempted murder charges

The father of a 12-year-old who was stabbed repeatedly by another 12-year-old student last week told CBS News Colorado that the accused has been charged with seven counts, including attempted murder. The middle schooler was stabbed last Thursday afternoon while in a classroom at Marie L. Greenwood Academy.

CBS News Colorado is choosing not to disclose the student victim's first and last name amidst such a traumatizing event. The Denver District Attorney's Office confirmed the following charges:

Those charges include attempted murder, first-degree assault, serious bodily injury, bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, and interference with school among others.

The victim suffered three stab wounds, including one in the skull, the neck and back shoulder area.

The victim's father says the student who stabbed his son has been using racial slurs against him on social media prior to this incident, which is something that he has previously brought up to the school.