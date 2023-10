The Denver Police Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that a student was taken into custody after a juvenile victim was stabbed at Marie L Greenwood Academy.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a stabbing at the Marie L Greenwood Academy school. A juvenile suspect is in custody and a juvenile victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPD is working with DPS on this ongoing investigation. #Denver pic.twitter.com/V89H7vKtem — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 5, 2023

DPD says the juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital while an investigation is underway with Denver Public Schools.