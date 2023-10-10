Denver family of Greenwood Academy stabbing victim says attacking student used racial slurs

A family in Denver's Montbello neighborhood is processing the unthinkable after their 12-year-old son was stabbed repeatedly by another student.

"He's just such a good kid and he didn't deserve it," said Theodore. "I was angry, and I was scared. I think now, I'm just thankful, blessed that he's okay and that he's still with us."

Theodore is the father of the 12-year-old student who was stabbed on Friday afternoon while in class at Marie L. Greenwood Academy.

CBS

CBS Colorado is choosing not to disclose the student victim's first and last name amidst such a traumatizing event.

"The first thing I heard is that there's been an incident at the school, get to Children's Hospital (Colorado) as soon as possible," said Theodore. "I hear helicopters, police cars, ambulance and so my heart drops."

When his family got to the hospital, they were stunned to see how violent the damage was.

"He [was] all bloody and my heart broke. And I grabbed his hand and he's like, 'Please don't ever send me over there again,'" said Theodore.

As of Friday, the child who attacked the student at Greenwood Academy was taken into police custody.

"[He had] three stab wounds. The first one was probably the strongest. It was to the skull, probably by the temple," said Theodore. "It fractured his skull, and he had received several staples there. As he tried to get away, he was stabbed in the neck and back shoulder area. And, so, the shoulder one actually got the deepest, and that's the sorest for him."

Yet, the pain cuts deeper than the scars that now remain on the 7th grader's body.

"He has to live with that the rest of his life that he felt that the child tried to kill him," he said.

Theodore says the student who stabbed his son has been using racial slurs against him on social media prior to this incident, which is something that he has previously brought up to the school.

"He had been increasingly becoming angry towards other races," said Theodore, "some of the things he was thinking and saying, so of the ideologies that he was embracing."

A Denver Public Schools spokesperson did not provide additional details on this case and referred questions about the investigation to police. CBS Colorado reached out to Denver police as to whether this incident is being investigated as a hate crime but have not heard back yet.

"I think the most difficult part is that we try so hard to put our kids in the best situation and guide them, and raise them to accept everyone, to be nice to people," said Theodore. "And you think you're doing everything right, and then you can't go to school."

The family says it is still unclear if the student who was taken into custody by police will eventually be able to return to classes.

"I do think the child deserves another chance...at life at school," said Theodore. "To be with his parents. And we forgive him, and we hope he gets the help he needs."

However, they say they would consider sending their child to a different school if the student is allowed to return to classes.

"At least for us, our peace of mind as parents," he said.

The family says they are thankful for everyone who has come to their support since this incident happened, including the donations they have received for medical bills and expenses through crowdfunding.