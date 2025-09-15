Denver Mayor Mike Johnston presents 2026 budget to city employees

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston presented his 2026 budget to city employees on Monday morning before he made the announcement city-wide. CBS Colorado Investigator Brian Maass was able to sit in on the meeting for city employees. This story is based on his live tweets on the social media platform X.

In a slideshow, Johnston reiterated the $200 million budget gap for next year's city budget but said he will maintain citywide priorities. He said the savings from previously announced layoffs will make up $118 million from the previous estimate of $104 million.

There will also be a $10 million reduction in IT contracts, and new property tax statements will be postcards instead of letters to save money. In other ways to save money, the city will reduce marketing campaigns around marijuana use prevention and job recruiting.

Johnston said recreation center hours, street sweeping, trash pickup and police patrols will stay the same with no reduction in services.

He also said there wouldn't be any cuts to employee health or retirement benefits. Johnston also said he will protect cold-weather shelter funding during the winter months.

He also said no new taxes or fees will be put in place to make up for the shortfall in the 2026 budget.

Johnston talked about some savings coming from changes to the homeless programs, especially the $11 million that will be saved from the closure of two homeless facilities for those experiencing homelessness.

One Denver Fire Department class will be eliminated, but Johnston mentioned that DFD is at full strength.

Johnston said that the city is taking steps to improve traffic issues through more photo enforcement.