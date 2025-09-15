Denver Clerk & Recorder Paul López says Mayor Mike Johnston's budget could undercut elections

Denver Clerk & Recorder Paul López says Mayor Mike Johnston's proposed 2026 budget could leave his office without the resources needed to run two high-turnout elections next year.

López is holding a news conference Tuesday to lay out his concerns and explain why he believes his office needs an additional $4 million added to its budget for 2026, even as other city agencies are undergoing deep cuts to their budgets.

Lopez has told Denver City Council members that voter turnout has increased by 8% since 2022, the costs for ballots and mailing has gone up, and the cost for staff needed to process and run elections has gone up. López's office requested about $18.7 million for 2026. The mayor's budget proposal allocates $14.3 million -- about a 1.5% decrease from 2025.

In 2022, the clerk and recorder says its office had a budget of $13.6 million.

López says that without the funding boost, Denver could be forced to close Voter Service and Polling Centers and reduce the number of ballot drop boxes available to voters. Those centers are where Coloradans can vote in person, register to vote, or resolve ballot issues through Election Day.

The mayor's administration says every department was asked to make cuts in the 2026 budget and insists the clerk's request was excessive.

"We just had to allocate them the amount of dollars they could've used with the 5% reduction, which was our ask. Other departments worked gladly with us to try to reach a solution. They did not and insisted on doing the increase, which we couldn't meet in this budget," Johnston told CBS Colorado's Brian Maass.

The mayor's office also points out that Denver is investing $1.5 million in election security upgrades at the Elections Division headquarters, including bulletproof glass, stairwell and counter improvements, ventilation protections and a permanent emergency generator setup.

The nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Denver says it is watching the budget dispute closely. Pearlanne Zelarney, their co-director of communications, released the following statement:

The mission of League of Women Voters is to make sure every eligible voter in Denver can cast a ballot freely and securely. As we understand it, the Clerk & Recorder's office requested about $18.7 million for 2026 to run two high-turnout elections and handle their regular responsibilities. The mayor's proposed budget would cut roughly $4 million, bringing that down to $14.1 million.

Well-funded elections are essential to protect the integrity of our democracy. Adequate resources mean shorter lines at polling places, timely ballot processing, and multiple secure options for voters to return their ballots.

The League values transparency and we're urging clear communication about how election operations will be supported in this budget. It's vital that the Mayor and the Clerk & Recorder work together so Denver voters can participate without barriers. The League will continue to watch this closely and advocate for the resources needed to keep elections fair, accessible, and secure for every Denver voter.

López's press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Denver Elections Division, located at 200 West 14th Avenue. He is expected to outline specific impacts if the additional $4 million is not included in the final budget.

City Council will continue budget hearings this fall before voting on the mayor's proposed 2026 spending plan.