Denver International Airport prepares for severe winter storm, warns of delays and cancellations

Denver International Airport says it's working nonstop to prepare for an incoming winter storm and advises travelers of delays and cancellations from Wednesday to Friday.

On Wednesday, operations at Denver International Airport were relatively normal in advance of a storm system that is projected to bring major snow to Colorado. Snow totals for the Mile High City could be as high as 16 inches of snow and Foothills areas could see as much as 20 inches.

DIA told CBS News Colorado that snow teams are prepared and ready to clear runways and plow the roads surrounding the terminal. Three of the largest airline carriers in Colorado issued travel advisories in advance of a storm system that is projected to bring major snow to the Centennial State.

Snow at Denver International Airport in January RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Delta, United and Southwest Airlines both posted information for fliers on Tuesday morning. That came as CBS News Colorado's forecasters in the First Alert Weather Center reported that atmospheric conditions are ripe for one of the biggest storms of the season.

Passengers are urged to check with their airline to confirm their flight status before leaving for DIA.

DIA also advises travelers to spend extra time getting to and from the airport, check flight statuses regularly and if able, consider using public transportation.

So far as of 4:30 p.m., there have been 171 delays and 32 cancellations.

Colorado Department of Transportation officials are urging people to stay home and stay off the roads during the storm.

🚨❄️ WEATHER ALERT:



We are preparing for a severe winter storm tonight, March 13 through Friday, March 15, which may cause significant flight delays and cancellations.



Team DEN will be out in full force, clearing the airfield & roads, deicing planes and assisting travelers. 💪 pic.twitter.com/LfFRrkNE0R — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 13, 2024