Crews prepare for winter driving conditions across Colorado ahead of major snowstorm

CDOT teams up with other agencies for warnings ahead of the major snowstorm

Crews across Colorado are preparing for winter driving conditions in advance of a major winter storm. Snow totals for the Mile High City could be as high as 16 inches of snow and Foothills areas could see as much as 20 inches.

According to First Alert Meteorologists, Palmer Divide communities could see up to 2 feet, while some mountain areas -- above 7,000 ft -- could see 4 feet of snow.

Winter Storm Watches are now in place for parts of Northern Colorado, and areas east of Denver along Interstate 70 through Friday morning. There is more uncertainty with snow totals due to upsloping, but areas east of Denver could see 6-12 inches, with Northern Colorado likely to receive 4 to 12 inches.

During these storms, safety on the roads is crucial. Colorado Department of Transportation officials are urging people to stay home and stay off the roads.

CDOT teamed up with the Colorado Department of Public Safety, Colorado Avalanche Information Center, and the Colorado State Patrol on Wednesday for an update on the upcoming winter storm.

"Get all errands done today. It's for your benefit," said Colorado State Patrol Chief Col. Matthew Packard. "If you need to travel over the next few days, plan for an emergency. Food, clothing, fueled-up vehicle. Plan ahead."

Their philosophy is that the fewer cars on the roads, the fewer chances there are for crashes. Uncrowded roads also make it easier for snowplows to clear the way.

Drivers are urged to keep their distance from plows and not drive past the plow.

"Check COTrip before leaving the house, find a safe place to ride the storm out, stay home and not in your car during a blizzard," said CDOT Director of Maintenance and Operations John Lorme.

Depending on the path of the storm, officials are planning for safety closures on Interstate 25 near Monument and Colorado Springs as well as US 285 at Fairplay and I-70 from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel.

"Be mindful of I-25 and I-70 with this storm," said Lorme.

CDOT crews will be working around the clock in 12-hour shifts with at least 100 plows around the Denver metro area.

Crews are also concerned about avalanche danger as the new snow is expected to be heavy and could increase the risk of avalanches in the high country.

"If you encounter an avalanche don't drive through avalanche debris," said Colorado Avalanche Information Center Northern Mountains Regional Manager Mike Cooperstein.

Crews will be conducting avalanche mitigation around the Eisenhower Tunnel on Thursday and Friday.

"Visibility and wind speed will drive closures, anything over 25 mph, drivers could lose visibility and slam into somebody or lose sight of the road and leave the road, hitting an obstacle, also concerning for plows," said Lorme.

There is also a coordinated effort to prevent power outages with the risk of heavy snow breaking trees, branches or downing power lines.

"Working with energy sector partners and government to prevent power outages. If it happens, they will act fast," said Stan Hillkey with the Colorado Department of Public Safety.

According to the National Weather Service, it's best to prepare for the worst and avoid driving during storm conditions. A well-equipped vehicle has adequate tires, tire chains, tow rope, sand or cat litter for traction, shovel, tool kit, windshield scraper and brush, battery cables, first aid kit, flashlight, extra batteries, blankets and/or sleeping bags, extra clothing, candles, waterproof matches, a jug of water, and high calorie packaged food in case you are stranded and need to spend the night waiting for rescue.

CBS News Colorado's First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert said that March is historically the snowiest month for the Denver metro area. When it comes to big snowstorms, there have been some large storms that have happened this week in history, with the snowiest, no. 1 on March 14 and 15, 2021 when 27.1 inches fell on March 14 and 19.9 inches on March 15.

CDOT also reminds drivers that the St. Patrick's Day DUI enforcement begins Thursday and continues through March 20. CDOT and Colorado State Patrol are teaming up with 76 local law enforcement agencies for the St. Pat's DUI enforcement period. Drivers may see sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement on duty during this time.