Airlines post travel advisories for Denver International Airport, other Colorado airports, with snowstorm on the way

Two of the largest airline carriers in Colorado issued travel advisories in advance of a storm system that is projected to bring major snow to the Centennial State.

Snow at Denver International Airport in January RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

United Airlines and Southwest Airlines both posted information for fliers on Tuesday morning. That came as CBS Colorado's forecasters in the First Alert Weather Center reported that atmospheric conditions are ripe for one of the biggest storms of the season. Some parts of the Denver metro area could see a foot of snow.

Southwest's advisory says flights to and from Denver International Airport -- as well as the airports in Colorado Springs and Steamboat Springs -- could be affected.