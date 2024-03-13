Heavy snow set to bury Denver and Colorado's Front Range Thursday

Our March snow storm is set to blast the Front Range with possibly the heaviest Denver Metro snow storm we have seen in the last 3 years. Three systems are coming together for our big change for Thursday.

The first small system produced mountain snow with showers and thunderstorms across the plains.

The second system will roll through Wednesday night into Thursday with super strong upslope winds blowing in from the northeast. At the same time a deep, low pressure trough will dig into the southwestern U.S. pushing up moisture from the Gulf of California and the Pacific smack into southern Colorado.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy snow across the Denver Metro region. The Denver metro area could see 10 to 20 inches of snow. With 1 to 4 feet of snow possible in and near the Front Range foothills and Palmer Divide. A Winter Storm Warning is in place through early Friday morning.

Driving will be very difficult in the Denver metro area on Thursday and nearly impossible in and near foothill areas through Friday morning. Travel is discouraged if you can avoid it on Thursday.

Southern areas of the state also have several warning and advisories for heavy snow. Colorado Springs and Pueblo could see 4 to 15" and 3 to 10 inches respectively. Some of the southern mountains may see 1 to 2 feet of snow.