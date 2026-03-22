Denver Catholic community bids farewell to Archbishop Samuel Aquila

On Sunday, a special Mass was held to say goodbye to the archbishop of the Archdiocese of Denver, Samuel J. Aquila.

Aquila was appointed as the diocese's archbishop in 2012 and submitted his resignation last year as he neared his 75th birthday, in accordance with Canon Law. Pope Leo XIV accepted his resignation in February and appointed his successor, Archbishop-designate James R. Golka.

Aquila (left) and Golka (right) Dan Petty/DenverCatholic

A Mass of Thanksgiving was held at the Light of the World Catholic Church on Sunday to bid farewell to the man who led the diocese for nearly 14 years and to thank him for his service. Aquila was ordained as a priest in the Archdiocese of Denver in 1976, and this year marks his 50th anniversary as a priest.

As archbishop, Aquila spoke out against abortion and called on officials to find a balance between protecting the United States' borders and welcoming immigrants.

Aquila says that during his time as archbishop, the diocese has received many blessings and seen significant growth, including an increase in the number of young families.

Archbishop Aquila at the Mass of Thanksgiving CBS

"I think that the Lord has blessed this archdiocese tremendously, especially since World Youth Day in 1993; things really began to change here. Many new apostolates were born from the visit of Pope John Paul II, of Saint John Paul II. And there is a very deep awareness of how God providentially watches over this archdiocese," said Aquila. "And so, I am handing off a very blessed archdiocese with many young families and many people who are deeply committed to the gospel."

He shared a feeling of gratitude and joy for the opportunity to serve the diocese, knowing the faithful, and leading people to Christ. Aquila hopes that his community has found a deeper love of Christ and the sacraments through his service and an understanding of the importance of being missionary disciples.

"Of being those who go out themselves and invite others to encounter Christ and to come to know Jesus Christ. And proclaiming the, what we call the 'kerygma,' the basic good news of the gospel, or the joy of the gospel. That in Jesus Christ sin and death have been conquered, and He is the one that is the way to the Father," Aquila said.

Archbishop Aquila CBS

He said he hopes the diocese continues to grow in faith and that he believes Golka will be a good shepherd of that faith.

"The blessing is that my successor is an incredibly good man whose heart is on fire for Jesus Christ," he shared. "And so, it's like running a race and handing off the baton and saying, 'Okay, you run with it.' And knowing that Archbishop-designate Golka, who will be Archbishop Golka on Wednesday, that he will be one who continues caring for the gospel and making disciples for Christ."

Golka's installation as the new archbishop will begin with evening prayers at the CoBank Arena at the National Western Complex on March 24, followed by an Installation Mass the next day. A Mass of Taking Possession of the Cathedral will take place on March 26 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.