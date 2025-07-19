Denver archbishop to submit resignation as 75th birthday approaches

Archbishop Samuel Aquila of the Archdiocese of Denver will submit his resignation as his birthday approaches in September. Canon law within the Catholic Church requests that bishops submit their resignations to the pope when they turn 75.

Aquila has served as the diocese's archbishop since 2012, when he was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI to replace Archbishop Charles Chaput. Aquila was already well known to the Denver community, having been ordained here, and he served as a pastor in 11 different parishes during the 80s.

Samuel J. Aquila, archbishop for the Archdiocese of Denver, presides over mass at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, Colo. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver's Catholic community prayed for Aquila's health and spiritual renewal as he approaches his 75th birthday, as well as for the coming transition. It is not yet known when Pope Leo XIV will accept his resignation letter or who will be appointed as his successor.

"This time of transition offers us a powerful opportunity to lean into prayer, deepen our faith and renew our love for the Church. Whether at Sunday Mass, in quiet moments of intercession or through fasting and sacrifice, let us commit to covering this change in prayer, confident that the Lord, who began a good work in us, will bring it to completion," Denver Catholic Magazine said.