Pope Leo XIV appoints James Golka as next Archbishop of Denver

Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of the Archbishop of Denver and appointed his successor.

Samuel Aquila has served as the Archbishop of Denver since his appointment by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012. He submitted his resignation as his 75th birthday approached, in accordance with Canon Law.

On Saturday, the Holy See Press Office announced that his resignation was accepted and Bishop James R. Golka of Colorado Springs will be his successor.

Archbishop-designate James R. Golka CBS

Golka was born in Grand Island, Neb., and received a degree in Philosophy from Creighton University. He completed his time at Saint Paul Seminary in Minnesota with a Master of Divinity before his appointment as Parish Vicar of Saint James in Kearney, Neb. in 1994. He came to Colorado when he was appointed as Bishop of Colorado Springs in 2021.

Denver Catholic shared an announcement on Saturday welcoming their new bishop.

"Over the past four-and-a-half years, Archbishop-designate Golka has worked to increase the involvement and representation of Hispanic Catholics in the Diocese of Colorado Springs, and he is fluent in Spanish. In 2025, he created the first shrine dedicated to the patroness of the Diocese, the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mother of the Divine Redeemer."

They said Golka also serves on the Board of Directors of Cross Catholic Outreach and as the Episcopal Moderator of the Diocesan Fiscal Management Conference.

Aquila and Golka Dan Petty/DenverCatholic

Aquila shared a letter on Saturday thanking the parishioners for his time here and welcoming Golka.

"As we look to the future, I ask you to join me in prayerful support for my brother bishop whom the Lord has called to shepherd this Archdiocese: Archbishop-designate James R. Golka. May he be strengthened by your prayers, encouraged by your collaboration and sustained by the grace of the office he will receive. Welcome him with open hearts, confident that Christ himself remains the ultimate Shepherd of the Church."