Denver Broncos host open house for community to present new stadium plans at Burnham Yard

The Denver Broncos organization hosted its second open house for the community on Thursday to present plans for the new stadium at Burnham Yard. The Broncos said the plans include parking, public transportation, a community open space and tailgating on game days.

The second open house for the community on the new Broncos stadium plans at Burnham Yard. CBS

"I love it, I'm happy, no, really I am," said neighboring resident Peggy Sandoval.

The organization not only wants input from the community on the plans but also wants to educate them on why they believe the Broncos stadium will bring entertainment, community, and football together.

"We are laser-focused on delivering this site," said Denver Broncos president Damani Leech. "We want it to be a great place for fans to go on gameday, but also a place every day, for this community that surrounds it, but also for the City of Denver."

The proposed design for the new stadium at Burnham Yard calls for 58 acres in a decommissioned railyard off I-25 between 6th and 13th avenues to the north and south, and Seminole Road and Osage Street to the west and east. The team says it offers an accessible location in the heart of Denver while highlighting the site's historic character as part of the redevelopment.

Denver Broncos president Damani Leech CBS

"It's not that I'm not open to it, it's just that I think we need to be careful about how we bring it into the community and how we protect people who have lived here in terms of their property values and being safe from developers," said Christina Eyre, communications officer for Osage Lofts residence.

Plans beyond the stadium include restaurants, entertainment venues, retail space, housing, and offices.

"It's important for this to be a multi-modal transportation hub. We have about 7,000 parking spaces at the current stadium that we control. I think our expectation is that we have a similar amount here. We plan on investing in and with RTD to make sure transit is avaliable option for fans on gameday," said Leech.

Initial concepts provided by the Broncos show developers are addressing traffic concerns in the La Alma Lincoln neighborhood. The light rail will be relocated to establish walkways and bicycle connections.

The La Alma Lincoln neighborhood. CBS

"I think it's going to be super important that the space inside the yard is connected to La Alma Lincoln Park," said Eyre.

Leech said that there is no specific timeframe for when stadium renderings will be ready. They told CBS Colorado that they do anticipate entering into a community benefits agreement sometime in the next year, with a timeline to break ground on the project in 2027, and completion set for 2031.