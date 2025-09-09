Broncos Burnham Yard announcement has Denver mayor dreaming big: "I want to see us win a Super Bowl in our home stadium"

Denver Broncos announce plans for new stadium at a different location in the city

Following the announcement on Tuesday that the Broncos plan to build a new football stadium in Denver's Burnham Yard district, the mayor called it a "huge win" for the city.

The mayor says he pushed hard for keeping the team in the city limits and not having them move to a suburban area.

"Almost half the NFL franchises have moved out of their cities over the last 20 years. Either out of their cities and into the suburbs or out of their cities entirely. That doesn't just leave an economic hole but it leaves an emotional hole in a city's heart," Johnston said. "So for us, I just could never see a world where the Broncos weren't a part of Denver, and to know that's going to be safe and true for the next 50 years."

"It's a huge moment," he said.

The proposed plan will turn the Burnham Yard area into the place to be on game day, and year round.

"What we want is to have a wonderful new activation that is seamlessly connected to the neighborhoods it's around, and I think that's possible," Johnston said.

The plan is for the project to be privately funded by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group.

"To do all of that without a taxpayer dollar spent to build that stadium and acquire that land? That's a huge win," the mayor said.



There are, of course, questions -- and concerns -- about building on the site of a former railyard.

"Can you assure neighbors this is going to be done safely?" CBS Colorado's Michael Spencer asked Johnston.

"It is going to be done safely. The Broncos have committed to doing the cleanup on that land. They want to make sure it's clean air, clean land, clean water."

A new stadium with a retractable roof opens up possibilities for other big events, like a Final Four, more concerts -- and even potentially a Super Bowl.



"You're the mayor. But you're also a fan. What do you want to see?" Spencer asked.

"I want to see us win a Super Bowl in our home stadium. That's what I want to see."