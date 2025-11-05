Denver Broncos submit early plans for new stadium at Burnham Yard

The Denver Broncos aren't wasting any time after the passage of the Vibrant Denver bond measure. On Wednesday, the team submitted a Large Development Review pre-application to the city, outlining preliminary plans to develop their preferred site, Burnham Yard, into a new stadium and surrounding mixed-use community.

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 10 : Burnham Yard in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Burnham Yard is a 58-acre decommissioned railyard that predates Colorado's statehood. It's located just east of Interstate 25 between 6th and 13th avenues to the north and south, and Seminole Road and Osage Street to the west and east. The Broncos say they want to highlight the site's historic character as part of the redevelopment.

According to the team, the initial plans propose a stadium with a retractable roof on the west side of the site. The surrounding area would include restaurants, retail space, housing, offices, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

The Broncos plan to privately fund the project and are targeting completion of the new stadium by 2031. But there is much work to be done before then. This plan is simply a conceptual draft and will be refined over the next year based on feedback from the city and local residents.

Youths are in a summer camp at La Alma Lincoln Park in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, July 25, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The first public open house for community input on the redevelopment is scheduled for Nov. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at La Alma Recreation Center.

The Broncos have also launched a website for updates on the project, which can be found here.