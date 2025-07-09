Denver reaches 100 degrees for first time this year, ties record set 3 years ago
The official temperature reading for Denver has reached triple digits for the first time this year.
Just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday the National Weather Service monitoring station at Denver International Airport recorded a temperature of 100 degrees.
That ties a heat record for July 9 that was set in 2022.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because the entire state of Colorado is experiencing above-normal temperatures. Triple-digit heat is also being recorded in other areas around Denver, and Douglas County and the foothills areas were expecting upper 90s.
A heat advisory is in place for Wednesday until 9 p.m.
Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be lower, and rain and storm chances will move into the daily forecasts.