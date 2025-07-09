Watch CBS News
Heat dome sends temperatures soaring across Colorado, Heat Advisories in place

By Alex Lehnert

Heat dome sends temperatures into the triple digits across Colorado
Most of Colorado is bracing for sizzling heat Wednesday afternoon as a heat dome sends temperatures into the triple digits across parts of the state.

The entire state will experience above-normal temperatures, with places like La Junta, Lamar, Grand Junction, and Glenwood Springs all expecting to climb into the triple digits.

That triple-digit heat is also expected to take over most of the Denver area and surrounding suburbs, with Douglas County and foothills areas expecting upper 90s.

A Heat Advisory is in place for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s to 102 degrees across the Denver metro area and the Front Range urban corridor. 

The extreme heat won't last long. By Thursday, we will begin to feel the cool-down as more rain and storm chances move into the forecast.

Friday temperatures slide into the mid-80s for the Denver metro with afternoon storms possible. 

