Deion Sanders wants his Colorado defensive backs to "play hard, play fast and forget the last play" against TCU

Deion Sanders explains how he plans on getting Colorado across the finish line against TCU

Coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes are returning to the scene of arguably the biggest win in the Colorado's head coach's tenure so far, and he remembers the scene in Fort Worth two years ago as "pandemonium."

"When that last second clicked off that clock and you saw the 00s, just going across the field to shake Coach (Sonny Dykes') hand and just seeing Shedeur (Sanders) face Travis (Hunter) and the whole team, and in the locker room, it was pandemonium," Sanders said on this week's "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean," speaking of CU's 45-42 win on Sept. 2, 2023. It was also Sanders' debut as Colorado's coach.

Coach Deion Sanders speaks on the most recent episode of "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean." CBS

"It was quite a day ... very emotional," he said.

This time around, the Buffaloes (2-3) face the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) at Amon G. Carter Stadium as Big 12 Conference opponents, and the game could be just as difficult as 2023. TCU averages 320 passing yards per game and they currently have the 12th best passing offense in the nation.

"They get it out really quick," Sanders said, referring to their passing game. "They run a tempo offense, so we've been practicing tempo today, having like two huddles. Like 'You up, you up' and just nonstop so we could make sure our signals are correct. Make sure we're getting them ... where it disperses them all around, the 11 that we have out there on the field."

Sanders said TCU's offense "presents a tremendous problem."

"And they take a lot of shots," he said. "They gonna go for it."

The strategy for the defensive backs, Sanders says, is "play hard, play fast and forget the last play and let's move on. Let's go."

"Ain't got time to be worried about what happened on the last play, good or bad. Let's go."

Don't miss "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" on Wednesday's at 6:30 p.m. during the college football season.

The game kicks off in Texas at 5:30 p.m.