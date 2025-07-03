Watch CBS News
Deal has been reached between King Soopers and its union workers

Jesse Sarles
A deal has been reached between King Soopers and the Colorado grocery store's union workers.

The tentative agreement comes after 46 hours of talks between United Food and Commercial Workers 7 and King Soopers, whose parent company is Kroger.

UFCW Local 7 workers at a large number of King Soopers stores went on strike for 12 days in February.

In separate negotiations in Colorado, Safeway and the UFCW Local 7's negotiations will pick up on Friday after talks stalled. Workers at over 40 Safeway stores and a distribution center in Colorado are currently on strike.

