These are all the Colorado Safeway locations impacted by workers' strikes

As of Tuesday, over 40 Safeway stores and a distribution center in Colorado had workers on strike.

United Food and Commercial Workers 7, the union representing those workers, is demanding better pay and working conditions for those workers.

Negotiations between the union and Safeway broke down last week over disagreements on salaries. The union voted to strike on June 6 and dozens of locations around the state have had workers join the strike in the weeks since.

"Safeway remains committed to engaging in good-faith discussions to reach a new agreement with UFCW Local 7," Safeway said in a statement on Monday.

UFCW Local 7 says Safeway and its parent company, Albertsons, are "insisting on wages far below competitors in the market here in Colorado and below agreements that have been reached with other local unions in the current bargaining cycle."

The following map shows which Safeways have workers who are striking. You can zoom in and out and move the map around to see if this includes your nearest Safeway store.