King Soopers, Colorado workers union reach return-to-work settlement to end strike in the state

Both King Soopers and UFWC Local 7, the union representing the workers on a labor stoppage, announced separately the strike has ended Monday night in Colorado. A return-to-work settlement was met between both parties. This also marks a return to bargaining between King Soopers and Local 7.

CBS

The union said in its release verbatim the following terms have been agreed upon between King Soopers and Local 7 while negations continue:

A return to the Bargaining Table with an agreement that Kroger cannot implement any offer for at least 100 days, and will not lock workers out during this time. This will give us the time to ensure we get what we need to make a staffing proposal and take action to protect our retirees

A return-to-work with an agreement that provides for a guarantee that no worker will lose their healthcare for April 2025 because of the employer's forced ULP Strike

An agreement by the Company that its January 16, 2025, offer is no longer a "Last, Best, and Final' offer. The Union and the Company are working to identify dates to return to the bargaining table and have agreed to spend the next 100 days focusing on trying to reach an agreement

Both King Soopers and UFCW Local 7 shared full statements Monday night in response to the end of the strike -- what King Soopers is calling a "Return to Work and Peaceful Relations Agreement."

"Our associates are more than just employees -- they are the heart of King Soopers, and we recognize the challenges they have faced," said Joe Kelley, President of King Soopers/City Market, in the King Soopers press release. "Securing this agreement was about restoring certainty, not just for our business, but for the people who make it possible. It also ensures that eligible associates who were unable to meet hourly requirements due to the work stoppage will continue to receive their industry-leading, affordable healthcare coverage, fully funded by the Company to maintain continuity. We remain committed to securing a long-term contract that supports our associates, benefits our customers, and strengthens the communities we so proudly serve."

"We have taken a big step forward and ensured that Kroger knows that staffing is a key concern to workers and customers alike," said Kim Cordova, the president of UFCW Local 7, in the union's press release. "We will go back to the bargaining table and continue our fight for a fair union contract for us, our customers and the communities we serve. This strike was about thousands of everyday grocery store workers, collectively standing together and facing one of the largest corporations in America and saying ENOUGH. Our strike was just the beginning of this effort and elevated staffing in grocery stores to a national level with more workers and allies joining together. Just like our successful campaign to stop the mega grocery merger, we won't stop until we win Better Staffing and Better Stores for grocery store workers and customers."

The new agreement comes amid a limited restraining order that was recently granted to the grocery store chain against Local 7 and union workers. A judge granted the ruling in favor of some of King Soopers' complaints about choices made by picketers that compromised public safety. But the ruling was also limited to what the judge had said protected the right to peaceful labor protests.

The strike was originally intended to last for two weeks and ended just shy at 12 days total. It began on Feb. 6 and included approximately 10,000 workers covered by the strike.