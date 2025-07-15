Firefighter hurt in Idaho ambush taken to Colorado for medical treatment, is greeted with applause

A 47-year-old Idaho firefighter hurt in a violent attack last month has been taken to Colorado for medical treatment.



South Metro Fire

A video posted on social media Tuesday by South Metro Fire Rescue shows engineer David Tysdal being welcomed at Centennial Airport in the southern part of the Denver metro area. A line of firefighters clapped and cheered for him as he was taken off his plane and taken by ambulance to the medical center where he will receive further treatment.

Tysdal was shot and injured in late June when he and a group of other firefighters in the Coeur d'Alene area were ambushed by a man with a shotgun at a place called Canfield Mountain. The group had been called to the area on a report of a fire that was allegedly set by the gunman. Two other firefighters died in the June 29 attack. The suspect was also found dead after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Dave Tysdal (right) IAFF 7th District

Authorities are looking into what possible motives of the shooter might have had.

Battalion Chief John Morrison and Battalion Chief Frank Harwood were the other firefighters who were the victims in the attack.

In a fundraiser website for Tysdal, a message states that he "faces a long and challenging rehabilitation ahead."



IAFF 7th District

He was injured by a single gunshot that hit him in the back. He suffered from a collapsed lung, damaged clavicle, shattered ribs and spinal swelling that made him unable to move his legs. In a message posted a week ago on the International Association of Fire Fighters 7th District social media page, fellow firefighters wrote "his spinal cord is communicating from the top to the bottom and we are hopeful movement will return when the swelling subsides."