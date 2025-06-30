Watch Live: Idaho sheriff release new details on ambush shooting that killed 2 firefighters

Law enforcement authorities in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, are holding a news conference to share the latest on their investigation after a suspect allegedly ambushed firefighters on the job, killing two of them and critically injuring a third.

The firefighters were responding to the Nettleton Gulch Fire on Sunday afternoon in a popular recreation area at Canfield Mountain when a gunman began firing at them, Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris said. The sheriff said he believes the suspect started the fire to lure the firefighters there.

"And we do believe that it was an ambush and it was intentional. These firefighters did not have a chance," Norris said Sunday.

Two firefighters were killed by a shooter in ambush while responding to fire in Idaho. Mehmet Yaren Bozgun/Anadolu via Getty Images

The victims have not yet been identified. The Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Office is expected to hold a separate news conference at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) to share more details. The wounded firefighter was "fighting for his life" after surgery but was in stable condition, Norris said.

During the press conference on Monday, Norris confirmed that the suspect was 20-year-old Wess Roley.

The motive behind the ambush is also under investigation as authorities look for evidence left behind by the suspect. The suspect's body was found at the scene of the fire late Sunday night along with a firearm, the sheriff said. Norris said Monday that it appeared the suspect shot himself.

According to a Facebook post by his mother, Roley moved from Arizona to Idaho when he turned 18 in 2023 to work for his father's tree-cutting company. In an update shared in October 2024, his mother wrote he was "doing great living in Idaho."

In a phone interview with CBS News, Dale Roley, the paternal grandfather of Wess Roley, said he learned from news reports and other family members about his grandson's alleged role. He described Wess as "pretty much a normal kid" and said the family is hoping he wasn't involved.

He said his grandson had recently lost his cellphone and did not have a "high-powered rifle."

"He had a .22 long rifle and a shotgun," he said. "That's not a high-powered rifle by any stretch. We're just hoping there's some weird circumstances and Wess wasn't actually involved."

Dale Roley confirmed that Wess had worked for his father's tree company, but more recently was working at a different tree company in Coeur d'Alene. He said his grandson "wanted to be a fireman" and applied for a job with the forestry service four or five months ago.

He offered his condolences to the families of the firefighters who were killed.

As of Monday afternoon, the Nettleton Gulch Fire has spread to approximately 26 acres, the Idaho Department of Lands said in a statement. No evacuations have been ordered and no structures are at risk, the agency said, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

contributed to this report.