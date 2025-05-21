Arrest made in Colorado hit-and-run that killed avid cyclist, Boulder DA ready to fight "for justice for the victim"

Colorado officials on Wednesday announced that charges have been filed against a 23-year-old man suspected of driving off after his car struck and killed a cyclist in eastern Boulder County.

Dante Johnson was taken into custody on Monday morning in the southern part of the Denver metro area. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office took him into custody on a warrant that was not related to the hit-and-run that killed John Wilkinson.

John Wilkinson Wilkinson Family

Since that arrest, the Boulder County District Attorney's Office has filed formal charges against Johnson in connection with Wilkinson's death. They include at least one felony count.

The fatal collision took place on Sunday on 95th Street north of Valmont Road. The SUV authorities believe Wilkinson was driving heavily damaged Wilkinson's bike. The SUV was located in Littleton in Clement Park later that day. It had been abandoned.

CBS

Johnson is being held in the Arapahoe County Jail. District Attorney Michael Dougherty called the case a "heartbreaking loss of life."

"As the criminal prosecution now moves forward, our office is committed to fighting for justice for the victim and his family," Dougherty said.

Wilkinson's family members told CBS Colorado that the 41 year old who moved to Broomfield not long ago was an avid biker who covered hundreds of miles on his bike each week.