Watch CBS News
Local News

Dangerous wind chills are wrapping up in Denver. Where does this cold air come from?

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Where is this frigid air headed towards Colorado coming from?
Where is this frigid air headed towards Colorado coming from? 00:59

Cold air originating from the Arctic Ocean was dislodged earlier this week and spilled south across the United States. As a result, wind chills across the Eastern Plains bottomed out around 30 degrees below 0.

But where exactly is this air coming from, and how did it arrive? 

For starters, the Arctic polar vortex is a band of strong westerly winds that form in the stratosphere between about 10 and 30 miles above the North Pole every winter. The winds enclose a large pool of extremely cold air, according to the NOAA

Here is a much simpler way to visualize the Arctic polar vortex:

the-polar-vortex-1669644400264.png
CBS

In a simple scenario, with little weather occurring across the United States, the cold arctic air remains trapped to our north. However, as we begin to introduce strong weather systems, the jet stream confining the cold air becomes wavy and slips to the south.

the-polar-vortex2.png
CBS

Our disruption from this visit of Arctic air was contributed to an area of high pressure over northern Canada which forced the air to sink south.

As Arctic air departs the state 

Joe Ruch
joe-ruch-copy16x9.jpg

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.