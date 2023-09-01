How CU freshman Dylan Edwards is boosting the Buffs offense under Coach Prime

Last week USC's sensational freshman Zachariah Branch proved he's one of the fastest freshmen in the nation. But he's not faster than CU freshman Dylan Edwards.

BOULDER, CO - APRIL 22: Colorado Buffaloes RB Dylan Edwards (10) gets past Tyrin Taylor (25) in the first quarter of the Black and Gold game at Folsom Field April 22, 2023. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Last summer Edwards beat Branch in a race at a high school showcase.

"What's your best 40-time?" CBS Sports Colorado Eric Christensen asked Edwards. "4.31" he replied.

"So if we raced from here to the end of the hallway, how bad would you beat me?"

"By a few feet," said a laughing Edwards.

None of this is a surprise to Coach Prime. Edwards played on Sanders' youth teams many years ago.

BOULDER, CO - AUGUST 11: Colorado Buffaloes running back Dylan Edwards during the 70th annual Colorado University Fall Sports Media Day in Boulder August 11, 2023. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"It's a lot different now that I'm older and I'm grown," recalled Edwards. "It's Primetime- you know what I'm saying. When your coach is the GOAT, you just try to learn from him every day."

Edwards is one of several speedsters at Shedeur Sanders' disposal. It's a big reason why CU expects a huge improvement from its offense.

"Our offense is definitely going to be better," proclaimed Edwards. "Just knowing we have guys who the coach said can hit their head on the goalpost."

They say speed never has a bad day. CU hopes that's true on Saturday at TCU.