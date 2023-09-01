Advertise With Us

Dining Out With Larry

CBS Sports Colorado's Romi Bean sits down with CU Buffs' Coach Prime for Coach Prime's Playbook.

Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean CBS Sports Colorado's Romi Bean sits down with CU Buffs' Coach Prime for Coach Prime's Playbook.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On