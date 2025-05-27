Crashes during 100 deadliest days of summer blamed for 71 deaths in Colorado last year

Crashes during 100 deadliest days of summer blamed for 71 deaths in 2024 in Colorado

The time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day marks the 100 deadliest days of summer in Colorado, according to law enforcement. This is where law enforcement all across Colorado sees and responds to the deadliest crashes, many involving people driving under the influence.

In 2024, law enforcement across Colorado responded to 71 fatal crashes. This is not limited to alcohol; it also includes driving under the influence of THC and over-the-counter medications.

RAY LEGO / Getty Images

Colorado State Patrol troopers say that while patrolling, they will be looking out for drivers who are breaking driving laws. These include weaving in and out of traffic, driving too slowly or too fast, and road rage. Troopers say crashes are 100% preventable, and not only do these dangerous actions put others at risk, but their own troopers who respond.

Troopers say this is especially important to not only report these drivers, but also move over yourself if you spot an officer responding.

"Not only can it save the officers' life and the life of the person they stopped, but it could also save your life along with people in your vehicle," said Colorado State Trooper Gabriel Moltrer. "If you strike one of those other vehicles, you could cause a great amount of damage, and all that force will be applied to the occupants."

Troopers say this is why it is important to have a designated driver or use rideshare and public transportation. Take away your friend or family member's keys if you notice