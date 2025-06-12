Colorado's Summer bug boom: What to expect and how to protect yourself

From grasshoppers chewing through gardens to mosquitoes buzzing after afternoon storms, Colorado's insect activity is buzzing, and it's no coincidence. It's closely tied to the state's ever-changing weather.

Lisa Mason, Horticulture Specialist and Entomologist, CSU Extension in Arapahoe County, said conditions this year are shaping up to favor some familiar pests, as well as a few beneficial bugs that still deserve our attention.

Grasshoppers on the Rise

Hot and dry conditions are ideal for grasshoppers, and that's exactly what's developing across Colorado's eastern plains. Mason says residents in those areas can expect to see an uptick in grasshopper activity, especially as vegetation dries out and fields and gardens become prime feeding grounds.

Springtime Miller Moth Sightings are Becoming Less Frequent

Yes, they're flitting around your porch light again. Miller moth season is starting to wind down for the spring migration. While they may be annoying, Mason emphasized that they are not harmful to humans or pets. In fact, they serve a purpose in the ecosystem as pollinators and a food source for birds and other wildlife.

Three factors determine what Miller moth season will be like, Mason explained:

Migration patterns

Weather conditions

Food availability

With summer heat building, expect the moths to quickly head for the mountains, where they can find cooler temperatures and nectar sources.

Mosquito Surge Following Wet Weather

Thanks to recent storms, mosquitoes are making an early impact, and it's likely to intensify. Mason noted that wet conditions create ideal breeding grounds, and Arapahoe County Public Health has already reported double or even triple the number of mosquitoes in their surveillance traps from this week last year.

To protect yourself, Mason recommends:

Use insect repellents containing DEET

Wear long sleeves and pants, especially at dawn and dusk

Eliminate standing water around your home (birdbaths, buckets, clogged gutters)

Keep windows and doors closed or screened to prevent indoor entry

Japanese Beetles and Pine Beetle Trends

Japanese Beetles are becoming a growing nuisance along the Front Range, and this summer may bring another high-impact season. Mason said their spread is closely tied to warm temperatures and moisture, both of which are lining up to support their activity again this year.

Meanwhile, Pine Beetle populations and other forest pests remain a long-term concern in Colorado's forests. Recent patterns of warmer winters and dry summers are altering their behavior, sometimes limiting their success, but also stressing trees, making them more vulnerable.

What About the Bees?

While many bugs are considered pests, bees play a vital role in Colorado's ecosystems, and they've had their challenges. Mason said that fluctuating weather, particularly heat and dry conditions, can affect both pollination patterns and forage availability. Supporting bees through climate shifts means planting native, pollinator-friendly plants and limiting pesticide use, especially during bloom season.

Are Bugs Reacting to Climate Shifts?

Mason said that shifting weather extremes, such as hotter summers, milder winters, and more intense rain events, are already influencing insect behavior in Colorado. Some pest species are appearing earlier, staying longer, or expanding into new areas.

Final Takeaway

Whether you're trying to avoid mosquito bites, protect your garden from grasshoppers, or help pollinators thrive, understanding how weather drives bug behavior is key.

As Mason put it, "Insects are part of our ecosystem. Some are pests, but many are essential. The better we understand how weather shapes their activity, the better prepared we are to respond."