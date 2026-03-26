Colorado's RTD denies extended service to Broomfield apartments meant for those with disabilities

In Broomfield, The Grove at Cottonwood is set to open to residents this summer as an affordable housing complex for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. But as construction reaches the final months, RTD has denied Broomfield Housing Alliance's request for extended Access-a-Ride services to the complex. BHA says the complex is three-tenths of a mile from the border of where RTD services right now.

Gabs Gonzalez CBS

When The Grove at Cottonwood was first announced, Kori Gonzalez said the complex felt like an answer to her prayers for her daughter, Gab.

"It means for our family that as we age, because we're aging parents, that there will be a community where Gab will have additional supports to help her when we're not here any longer," Gonzalez said.

Her daughter, Gabs Gonzalez, has an intellectual and developmental disability, or IDD. This year, she is expected to be one of 40 residents moving into The Grove and says she's excited to join the community.

"We need somewhere to live," Gabs said. "I'm safer, and I have all my friends to rely on."

But as Gabs Gonzalez prepares to move in, she's concerned about her ability to get to work if RTD's Access-A-Ride isn't an option.

Executive Director for the Broomfield Housing Alliance, Kristin Hyser, says she requested a small adjustment to make the service available to future residents.

The Grove at Cottonwood CBS

"It's less than 1,500 feet that we're asking RTD to extend the boundary of Access-a-Ride, so our future residents can use this service that is designed specifically for that population," Hyser said.

In a letter last month, RTD denied the extension request, stating in a letter that the change would represent a "fundamental alteration of RTD services."

Hyser says at the complex's inception, she knew transportation could be an issue, but it was worth the risk to move forward.

"When you're building affordable housing, you really have to go where the opportunities present themselves," Hyser said. "We thought RTD would see the beauty and the opportunity that's presented here, and we've been surprised, honestly, by their denial of our request."

Now, Broomfield Housing Alliance is appealing the decision and hoping transit officials reconsider before the complex opens in a few months.

Kori Gonzalez said the situation feels frustrating but familiar.

"It seems like whenever people in this population need something, it's typically denied in the beginning," she said. "Then other people come along, speak up, and fight, and then we get things changed."

RTD's Access-A-Ride CBS

CBS Colorado reached out to RTD, but officials say they cannot comment while the appeal is under review. With move-ins approaching, families say reliable transportation could be a big determining factor in residents' ability to live at The Grove independently.

"If RTD can do their job, it will make our jobs so much easier," Gabs Gonzales said. "It would make it easy for my fellow IDD friends to live successful, independent lives."