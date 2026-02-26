Colorado's Ice Castles in Cripple Creek to close in early March due to warm temperatures

Colorado's Ice Castles in Cripple Creek have set a closing date in early March due to expected warm temperatures.

The popular winter attraction opened in January after an unseasonably warm December caused a delay. Temperatures repeatedly climbed above freezing, creating challenges for building the massive ice structures. Artisans worked around the clock after Christmas to prepare for opening day on Jan. 10.

"Our team demonstrated tremendous resilience this winter, navigating one of the warmest Colorado winters in decades. Their determination to build a spectacular castle despite the fluctuating temperatures Mother Nature delivered has been truly remarkable," said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird."

Cripple Creek has set its last day of the 2026 season for Saturday, March 7. Organizers encouraged visitors to purchase tickets early, as the remaining dates are limited and subject to change as temperatures rise.