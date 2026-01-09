Ice Castles open in Cripple Creek, Colorado after weather delay

Unseasonably warm temperatures across Colorado this winter delayed the opening of the popular Ice Castles location in Cripple Creek, but it is now ready to open for business.

Ice Castles in Silverton and Cripple Creek are a beloved stop for Coloradans and visitors to celebrate winter with slides, towers, tunnels and caverns. Ice sculptors come from around the world to work on the frosty playground. The site also includes a Frozen Tap Ice Bar, warm beverages and sweet treat concessions.

Attraction representatives said the site was nearly complete by mid-December, but the warm-up made it difficult to grow the ice. Artisans resumed work after Christmas, working around the clock to prepare for opening day on Saturday.

Organizers opened the Silverton location in late December.

"This season marks 15 years that Ice Castles has been in business, and we're thrilled to celebrate that milestone back in Cripple Creek for our third season," said Kyle Standifird, CEO of Ice Castles. "Our artisans have poured their hearts into this castle, and we're excited to share it with thousands of guests who come to experience the wonder of winter."