Colorado woman sentenced for crash that killed teenage pro cyclist

A Colorado woman who was found guilty of killing a 17-year-old pro cyclist in a crash has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Yeva Smilianska was found guilty of reckless vehicular homicide in the 2023 death of Magnus White, a cyclist for Team USA.

Yeva Smilianska, 24, was found guilty of vehicular homicide and reckless driving in April after she hit and killed Magnus White, who was biking on the paved shoulder of Highway 119 in Boulder on July 29, 2023. White was training for the U.S. Cycling National Team in the mountain biking world championships when he was hit and ejected from his bike.

Text messages and cell phone videos showed that Smilianska had been drinking and stayed up into the early morning hours before she fatally struck White. He was on a training ride on Highway 119 in Boulder and was set to compete in the world championships in a few days.

On Friday, she was sentenced to four of the possible six years in prison for his death, along with a two-year mandatory parole period.