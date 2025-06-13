Colorado woman sentenced for crash that killed teenage pro cyclist
A Colorado woman who was found guilty of killing a 17-year-old pro cyclist in a crash has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Yeva Smilianska was found guilty of reckless vehicular homicide in the 2023 death of Magnus White, a cyclist for Team USA.
Text messages and cell phone videos showed that Smilianska had been drinking and stayed up into the early morning hours before she fatally struck White. He was on a training ride on Highway 119 in Boulder and was set to compete in the world championships in a few days.
On Friday, she was sentenced to four of the possible six years in prison for his death, along with a two-year mandatory parole period.