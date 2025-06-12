Family of Colorado cyclist pushes for change, driver responsible for his death to be sentenced

The family of a teenage pro cyclist in Colorado is pushing for change ahead of the sentencing of the woman who claimed his life.

A devastating crash in Colorado nearly two years ago ended the life of seventeen-year-old Magnus White, a rising cyclist for Team USA. He was on a training ride just days before he was set to compete in the world championships when a driver hit and killed him along Highway 119 in Boulder.

"He had this thing you couldn't put your finger on it, he was smooth, powerful, technical," his father, Michael White, said, "This was his national championship bike he was going to ride."

Magnus died on a Saturday in July of 2023.

"The doctor had to pull me outside and say, 'You know, I don't think he's going to make it,' and I said, 'What are you talking about? He's strong, he's going to make it, he's a young boy, he'll be fine, he just needs to like sleep on it. He'll wake up,'" his mother Jill White remembered about that day.

His heart stopped three times in the hospital.

"I'm holding onto Michael, cheering for Magnus one last time. 'Come on, Magnus, you got this. You can do this, Magnus. You can come back you got this,'" she said.

The driver who hit and killed Magnus told Colorado State Patrol investigators on the scene that she had an issue with her steering that caused her to veer off the road. Colorado State Patrol told CBS Colorado there were no indicators of impairment, and she was never tested for any substances.

"The very first thing that Colorado State Patrol said to us was the driver did everything right," said Jill. "That raised a question mark in our heads. 'Really, our son is dead. How did the driver do everything right?'"

Text messages and cell phone videos presented at trial revealed that the driver, 24-year-old Yeva Smilianska, had been drinking, washing down prescription medications with whiskey, and staying up until the early morning hours the day of the crash.

A jury took seven hours before they found her guilty of reckless vehicular homicide, a charge that carries a sentence of up to six years in prison, or as little as probation.

"We want people to be held accountable for their actions," said Michael. "It's not about putting people in jail or prison, it's about the right level of accountability for the crime that was committed."

From their frustration and grief came an idea, the White Line Foundation.

"Magnus's story got so much attention, we started learning all these other stories of kids, these stories deserve to be told just as much as Magnus," he said.

The nonprofit was created to honor Magnus, advocate for cyclists, and tell the untold stories. Stories they believe will be a catalyst for change.

"It's more about making it better for everybody," Michael said.

They're fighting to strengthen penalties in these cases and want to see mandatory drug testing for drivers who injure or kill someone.

Nationwide, they are pushing the Magnus White Cyclist Safety Act, requiring every new car to have automatic emergency braking.

"The thing about everything we are working on trying to change is we will never know whose life you're going to save, but if we don't do something, if we don't do it with urgency, we are all going to know whose life is not saved," Michael said.

It's a promise they hope Magnus hears.

"The last time I texted Magnus was August after he was killed. I just said, 'Your dog misses you. He went into your room looking for you today, and we miss you. And I wish you were here to see, tell you all about our day.' And then I told him that 'There's so many people working so hard to ensure you are remembered, and that you lived a life worth remembering.'"