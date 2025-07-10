Colorado wildfire and structure fire forces evacuations in Chaffee County

A 20 acre wildfire and a structure fire started on Thursday afternoon in northern Chaffee County. The sheriff's office said evacuations were being ordered in the Mountain View Estates neighborhood.

Chaffee County

The fire is located in an area north of Buena Vista. It was putting up heavy smoke after 2 p.m.

There was also a voluntary evacuation set up in a 5 mile radius around the fire. It affects residences on both sides of Highway 24 near the border with Lake County to the north and Park County to the east.

Evacuees were being told they can report to the Buena Vista Safety Complex in Buena Vista. That's at 200 Steele Drive.

So far it's not clear if anyone has been injured.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says Thursday is a no burn day in unincorporated parts of the county "due to unfavorable fire weather conditions predicted."

A new wildfire was also forcing evacuations in Montrose County on Thursday in the area around Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

Both Colorado wildfires are in an area where a red flag warning is in place through 9 p.m. Thursday night. The warning is due to windy conditions and low relative humidity. Winds across central and southern Colorado have been gusting from time to time up to 35 mph with humidity levels from 13% to 17%.