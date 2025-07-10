Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado State Patrol called to help with wildfire evacuation in Black Canyon of the Gunnison

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control is working to contain a wildfire that broke out on the north rim of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison on Thursday.

Two fires are burning in the area, one near the south entrance of the canyon and another near the north rim.

They said the Colorado State Patrol has been called to help evacuate the campgrounds at the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Forest Area.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.