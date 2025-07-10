Colorado State Patrol called to help with wildfire evacuation in Black Canyon of the Gunnison

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control is working to contain a wildfire that broke out on the north rim of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison on Thursday.

Two fires are burning in the area, one near the south entrance of the canyon and another near the north rim.

They said the Colorado State Patrol has been called to help evacuate the campgrounds at the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Forest Area.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.