Temperatures heat up across Colorado for weekend, possible storms

Temperatures are heating up across Colorado on Friday, returning to near-normal levels with highs in the 70s and 80s across the high country and upper 80s to low 90s on the Eastern Plains. Ninety-two degrees is the forecast high in Denver.

There is about a 15% chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop by Friday afternoon and evening, primarily driven by daytime heating and local terrain.

Two areas to watch closely include the Palmer Divide and the Cheyenne Ridge. Storms will be very isolated in nature—most areas will stay dry, but those that do get rain will know it.

Gusty winds are possible ahead of any storms. These high-based storms could produce damaging wind gusts and hail up to one inch in diameter.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a heat dome will shift across the southwestern United States and begin to put a lid on the atmosphere. As a result, temperatures will steadily climb across Colorado. In Denver, the forecast calls for a high of 95 degrees on Saturday, 96 on Sunday, and 97 on Monday.

Be sure to take advantage of the hot and dry weather this weekend—but stay hydrated and remember to apply sunscreen.