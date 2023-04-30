Colorado weather: Spring-like weather continues

The spring-like weather continues today with daytime highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We will see increasing clouds this afternoon with a chance for an isolated shower this afternoon along the Front Range foothills. It will be breezy at times with wind gusts 15 to 20 miles per hour.

CBS

Looking ahead to the first week of May, the warm-up continues with daytime highs in the 70s to start the workweek.

CBS

There is a chance for shower/t-storms through the end of the week.