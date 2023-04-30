Watch CBS News
Colorado weather: Spring-like weather continues

By Callie Zanandrie

Denver weather: Warm weather with the possibility of scattered showers this week
Denver weather: Warm weather with the possibility of scattered showers this week 02:08

The spring-like weather continues today with daytime highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We will see increasing clouds this afternoon with a chance for an isolated shower this afternoon along the Front Range foothills. It will be breezy at times with wind gusts 15 to 20 miles per hour. 

 Looking ahead to the first week of May, the warm-up continues with daytime highs in the 70s to start the workweek. 

There is a chance for shower/t-storms through the end of the week.

Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 7:26 AM

