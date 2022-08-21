Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Soggy storms bring heavy rain and hail

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Cooler temps with soaking storms thru Sunday
Cooler temps with soaking storms thru Sunday 04:48

DENVER(CBS)-  Saturday afternoon thunderstorms brought beneficial rain to many over the Front Range. A few storms were heavier than others bringing in minor flooding and hail for some spots.

Strong storms first blew up across Jefferson County late Saturday with quarter size hail and heavy rain soaking areas in and east of Conifer.

kcnc-weather.png
Quarter to half dollar size hail near Conifer area. Credit: CBS4

CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss measured hail at her place in Conifer.

300586788-5682184765127634-3518557825635721268-n.jpg
One inch diameter hail in Conifer area. Credit: CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss

Hail covers the ground near Conifer making it look like a snow covered yard.

300380813-5682100628469381-3356347191161234830-n.jpg
Credit: CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss

A cut-off low pressure area will be slowly moving into Colorado from Utah on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the state. Some of which may have heavy rain and hail again to finish the weekend.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

More comfortable temperatures will also be the rule on Sunday with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations and 60s/70s in the mountains for Sunday.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
First published on August 20, 2022 / 8:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

