Colorado Weather: More sunshine with mountain winds

By Dave Aguilera

Dense fog up north with more melting on the way
Dense fog up north with more melting on the way 02:08

DENVER(CBS)-  Most of the eastern plains are looking at mostly sunny conditions for Wednesday. Northern Colorado started the morning with dense fog but, will clear as the day goes on. Some areas though, so visibility below a quarter mile to start the day.

As a result, a Dense Fog Advisory was issued across southern Weld County.

Beyond the morning, high pressure will be moving in for Wednesday and Thursday getting lots of melting going with the added sunshine and gradual warming trend.

Temperatures statewide will still be on the chilly side. With mostly 30s and 40s across the eastern plains. But, with the added sunshine Wednesday should feel more comfortable. The mountains and west will still be on the colder side with added cloud cover and a few mountain snow showers.

The Front Range mountains and foothills will also be on the windy side for Wednesday. Some of the stronger gusts may reach 50 to 65 mph at times.

There is a big storm system off the west coast that will produce life threatening heavy, rains for parts of California. The main energy of this storm will not make it to Colorado but, will produce another round of mountain snow for Friday. 

At this point it looks like 3 to 6 inches possible for our western mountains. That forecast range may go up as we get closer to the end of the week.

Since the Friday moisture will come from the west it doesn't look like the Denver metro area will get any of that snow.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 8:44 AM

