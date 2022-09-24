Colorado Weather: Mild stretch of Fall weather

DENVER(CBS)- Welcome to the first weekend of Fall! On the big weather map we have high pressure bringing in drier and warmer air to kick of the weekend Saturday.

Credit: CBS4

Sunday will experience a weak and dry cold front that will drop temperatures by about 5 to 8 degrees for most of eastern Colorado along with a few afternoon clouds. Highs on Saturday will be rising up into the 70s and 80s over lower elevations of the state with sunshine top to bottom in Colorado.

Credit: CBS4

Temperatures will drop across the state just a bit on Sunday with the passage of the cooler front.

Credit: CBS4

If your going to Sunday night's Broncos and 49ers game. Weather will be a beauty. Sunny and around 71 at kick-off. Cooling to mid to low 60s by 4th quarter.

Credit: CBS4

The next chance for measurable rainfall in Denver may not arrive until late Thursday or even Friday with the passage of a cold front and late season monsoon flow.

Credit: CBS4