Colorado Weather: Mild stretch of Fall weather

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Mild mannered Fall weekend
DENVER(CBS)-  Welcome to the first weekend of Fall! On the big weather map we have high pressure bringing in drier and warmer air to kick of the weekend Saturday. 

Sunday will experience a weak and dry cold front that will drop temperatures by about 5 to 8 degrees for most of eastern Colorado along with a few afternoon clouds. Highs on Saturday will be rising up into the 70s and 80s over lower elevations of the state with sunshine top to bottom in Colorado.

Temperatures will drop across the state just a bit on Sunday with the passage of the cooler front.

If your going to Sunday night's Broncos and 49ers game. Weather will be a beauty. Sunny and around 71 at kick-off. Cooling to mid to low 60s by 4th quarter.

The next chance for measurable rainfall in Denver may not arrive until late Thursday or even Friday with the passage of a cold front and late season monsoon flow.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 9:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

